Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Water-Based ESD Coating accounting for % of the Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Scope and Market Size

Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Water-Based ESD Coating

Solvent-Based ESD Coating

Segment by Application

Electronics

Data Processing

Military & Aerospace

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

IFS Coatings

Forrest Technical Coatings

ACL

Master Bond

Techspray

MG Chemicals

Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF)

AI Technology

Vampire Optical Coatings

Sika Corporation

Heraeus

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-Based ESD Coating

2.1.2 Solvent-Based ESD Coating

2.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Data Processing

3.1.3 Military & Aerospace

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IFS Coatings

7.1.1 IFS Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 IFS Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 IFS Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 IFS Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.1.5 IFS Coatings Recent Development

7.2 Forrest Technical Coatings

7.2.1 Forrest Technical Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Forrest Technical Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Forrest Technical Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Forrest Technical Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.2.5 Forrest Technical Coatings Recent Development

7.3 ACL

7.3.1 ACL Corporation Information

7.3.2 ACL Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ACL Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ACL Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.3.5 ACL Recent Development

7.4 Master Bond

7.4.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

7.4.2 Master Bond Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Master Bond Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Master Bond Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.4.5 Master Bond Recent Development

7.5 Techspray

7.5.1 Techspray Corporation Information

7.5.2 Techspray Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Techspray Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Techspray Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.5.5 Techspray Recent Development

7.6 MG Chemicals

7.6.1 MG Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 MG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MG Chemicals Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MG Chemicals Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.6.5 MG Chemicals Recent Development

7.7 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF)

7.7.1 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF) Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF) Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.7.5 Arizona Polymer Flooring (APF) Recent Development

7.8 AI Technology

7.8.1 AI Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 AI Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AI Technology Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AI Technology Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.8.5 AI Technology Recent Development

7.9 Vampire Optical Coatings

7.9.1 Vampire Optical Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vampire Optical Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vampire Optical Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vampire Optical Coatings Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.9.5 Vampire Optical Coatings Recent Development

7.10 Sika Corporation

7.10.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sika Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sika Corporation Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sika Corporation Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.10.5 Sika Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Heraeus

7.11.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

7.11.2 Heraeus Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Heraeus Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Heraeus Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Products Offered

7.11.5 Heraeus Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Distributors

8.3 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Distributors

8.5 Electrostatic Dissipative Coating (ESD Coating) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

