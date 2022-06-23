Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Y Shaped Connector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors include Baxter, BD, ICU Medical, B. Braun, RyMed Technologies, Colder Products and Smith Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Y Shaped Connector
T Shaped Connector
V Shaped Connecter
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baxter
BD
ICU Medical
B. Braun
RyMed Technologies
Colder Products
Smith Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Intravenous Line Connectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Intravenous Line
