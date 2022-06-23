Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Width Below 20mm accounting for % of the Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Active Components was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Scope and Market Size

Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Width Below 20mm

Width 20-50mm

Width Above 50mm

Segment by Application

Active Components

Passive Components

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Taiwan Carrier Tape

Chase Corporation

Advantek

Keaco

Eurostat

Shin-Etsu

Force-One Applied Materials

Acupaq

Table of ContentRelated

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Width Below 20mm

2.1.2 Width 20-50mm

2.1.3 Width Above 50mm

2.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Active Components

3.1.2 Passive Components

3.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Taiwan Carrier Tape

7.2.1 Taiwan Carrier Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 Taiwan Carrier Tape Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Taiwan Carrier Tape Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Taiwan Carrier Tape Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Taiwan Carrier Tape Recent Development

7.3 Chase Corporation

7.3.1 Chase Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chase Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chase Corporation Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chase Corporation Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Chase Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Advantek

7.4.1 Advantek Corporation Information

7.4.2 Advantek Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Advantek Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Advantek Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Advantek Recent Development

7.5 Keaco

7.5.1 Keaco Corporation Information

7.5.2 Keaco Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Keaco Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Keaco Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Keaco Recent Development

7.6 Eurostat

7.6.1 Eurostat Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eurostat Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eurostat Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eurostat Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Eurostat Recent Development

7.7 Shin-Etsu

7.7.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shin-Etsu Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shin-Etsu Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.8 Force-One Applied Materials

7.8.1 Force-One Applied Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Force-One Applied Materials Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Force-One Applied Materials Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Force-One Applied Materials Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Force-One Applied Materials Recent Development

7.9 Acupaq

7.9.1 Acupaq Corporation Information

7.9.2 Acupaq Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Acupaq Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Acupaq Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Acupaq Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Distributors

8.3 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Distributors

8.5 Static Dissipative Heat Activated Cover Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

