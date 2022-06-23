Insulation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Insulation Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Insulation Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Insulation market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Insulation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insulation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Insulation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Insulation Market Segment by Type

by Building Structure

Residential

Non-Residential

by Building Type

New Built

Renovation

by Material Type

Foam

Mineral Wool

Fiberglass

Insulation Market Segment by Application

Thermal

Acoustic

The report on the Insulation market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

CertainTeed Corporation

Rockwool

Plasti-Fab

Climatizer Insulation

Soprema

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

Atlas Roofing

GAF Materials

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Insulation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Insulation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Insulation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Insulation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Insulation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Insulation Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Insulation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Insulation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Insulation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Insulation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Insulation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Insulation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Owens Corning Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Insulation Products Offered

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.2 Johns Manville

7.2.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.2.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Johns Manville Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Johns Manville Insulation Products Offered

7.2.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.3 CertainTeed Corporation

7.3.1 CertainTeed Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 CertainTeed Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CertainTeed Corporation Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CertainTeed Corporation Insulation Products Offered

7.3.5 CertainTeed Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Rockwool

7.4.1 Rockwool Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rockwool Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rockwool Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rockwool Insulation Products Offered

7.4.5 Rockwool Recent Development

7.5 Plasti-Fab

7.5.1 Plasti-Fab Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plasti-Fab Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Plasti-Fab Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Plasti-Fab Insulation Products Offered

7.5.5 Plasti-Fab Recent Development

7.6 Climatizer Insulation

7.6.1 Climatizer Insulation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Climatizer Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Climatizer Insulation Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Climatizer Insulation Insulation Products Offered

7.6.5 Climatizer Insulation Recent Development

7.7 Soprema

7.7.1 Soprema Corporation Information

7.7.2 Soprema Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Soprema Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Soprema Insulation Products Offered

7.7.5 Soprema Recent Development

7.8 Kingspan

7.8.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kingspan Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kingspan Insulation Products Offered

7.8.5 Kingspan Recent Development

7.9 Knauf Insulation

7.9.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Knauf Insulation Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Knauf Insulation Insulation Products Offered

7.9.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

7.10 Atlas Roofing

7.10.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Atlas Roofing Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Atlas Roofing Insulation Products Offered

7.10.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

7.11 GAF Materials

7.11.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GAF Materials Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GAF Materials Insulation Products Offered

7.11.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

