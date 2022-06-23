Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Anti-Static Cover Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Anti-Static Cover Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Anti-Static Cover Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Heat Activated Cover Tapes accounting for % of the Anti-Static Cover Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Active Components was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Heat Activated Cover Tapes

Pressure-Sensitive Cover Tapes

Segment by Application

Active Components

Passive Components

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Advantek

Denka

Shin-Etsu

U-PAK

Chase Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite

Taiwan Carrier Tape

Zhejiang Jiemei

Hwa Shu Enterprise

Hunan ESTEE Technologies

Shark Tape

Force-One Applied Materials

PPI Adhesive Products

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Anti-Static Cover Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heat Activated Cover Tapes

2.1.2 Pressure-Sensitive Cover Tapes

2.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Active Components

3.1.2 Passive Components

3.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-Static Cover Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Anti-Static Cover Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Static Cover Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Anti-Static Cover Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Cover Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Advantek

7.2.1 Advantek Corporation Information

7.2.2 Advantek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Advantek Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Advantek Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Advantek Recent Development

7.3 Denka

7.3.1 Denka Corporation Information

7.3.2 Denka Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Denka Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Denka Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Denka Recent Development

7.4 Shin-Etsu

7.4.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shin-Etsu Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shin-Etsu Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.5 U-PAK

7.5.1 U-PAK Corporation Information

7.5.2 U-PAK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 U-PAK Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 U-PAK Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 U-PAK Recent Development

7.6 Chase Corporation

7.6.1 Chase Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chase Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chase Corporation Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chase Corporation Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Chase Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.7.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.8 Taiwan Carrier Tape

7.8.1 Taiwan Carrier Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taiwan Carrier Tape Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Taiwan Carrier Tape Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Taiwan Carrier Tape Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Taiwan Carrier Tape Recent Development

7.9 Zhejiang Jiemei

7.9.1 Zhejiang Jiemei Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhejiang Jiemei Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhejiang Jiemei Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhejiang Jiemei Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhejiang Jiemei Recent Development

7.10 Hwa Shu Enterprise

7.10.1 Hwa Shu Enterprise Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hwa Shu Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hwa Shu Enterprise Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hwa Shu Enterprise Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Hwa Shu Enterprise Recent Development

7.11 Hunan ESTEE Technologies

7.11.1 Hunan ESTEE Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hunan ESTEE Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hunan ESTEE Technologies Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hunan ESTEE Technologies Anti-Static Cover Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Hunan ESTEE Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Shark Tape

7.12.1 Shark Tape Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shark Tape Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shark Tape Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shark Tape Products Offered

7.12.5 Shark Tape Recent Development

7.13 Force-One Applied Materials

7.13.1 Force-One Applied Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Force-One Applied Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Force-One Applied Materials Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Force-One Applied Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Force-One Applied Materials Recent Development

7.14 PPI Adhesive Products

7.14.1 PPI Adhesive Products Corporation Information

7.14.2 PPI Adhesive Products Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 PPI Adhesive Products Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 PPI Adhesive Products Products Offered

7.14.5 PPI Adhesive Products Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Anti-Static Cover Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Anti-Static Cover Tape Distributors

8.3 Anti-Static Cover Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Anti-Static Cover Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Anti-Static Cover Tape Distributors

8.5 Anti-Static Cover Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

