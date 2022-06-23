Electricity Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electricity Meters in global, including the following market information:

Global Electricity Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electricity Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electricity Meters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electricity Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Phase Electronic Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electricity Meters include Siemens, ABB, Hengye Electronics, HND Electronics, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Chintim Instruments, Techrise Electronics, Hexing Electrical and Waison Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electricity Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electricity Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Phase Electronic Meter

Three Phase Electronic Meter

Global Electricity Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Electricity Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electricity Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electricity Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electricity Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electricity Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

ABB

Hengye Electronics

HND Electronics

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Chintim Instruments

Techrise Electronics

Hexing Electrical

Waison Group

Jiangsu Linyang Energy

Sanxing Electric

Longi

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Echelon

Kamstrup

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electricity Meters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electricity Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electricity Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electricity Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electricity Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electricity Meters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electricity Meters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electricity Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electricity Meters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electricity Meters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electricity Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electricity Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electricity Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Meters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electricity Meters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Meters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electricity Meters Market Siz

