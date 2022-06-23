Electricity Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electricity Meters in global, including the following market information:
Global Electricity Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electricity Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electricity Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electricity Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Phase Electronic Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electricity Meters include Siemens, ABB, Hengye Electronics, HND Electronics, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Chintim Instruments, Techrise Electronics, Hexing Electrical and Waison Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electricity Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electricity Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Phase Electronic Meter
Three Phase Electronic Meter
Global Electricity Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Electricity Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electricity Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electricity Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electricity Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electricity Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
ABB
Hengye Electronics
HND Electronics
XJ Measurement & Control Meter
Chintim Instruments
Techrise Electronics
Hexing Electrical
Waison Group
Jiangsu Linyang Energy
Sanxing Electric
Longi
Aclara
Nuri Telecom
Echelon
Kamstrup
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electricity Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electricity Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electricity Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electricity Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electricity Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electricity Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electricity Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electricity Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electricity Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electricity Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electricity Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electricity Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electricity Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Meters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electricity Meters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Meters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electricity Meters Market Siz
