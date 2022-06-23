Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cyclophosphamide accounting for % of the Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Scope and Market Size

Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cyclophosphamide

Cisplatin or Carboplatin

Vincristine

Doxorubicin (Adriamycin)

Etoposide

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Baxter Healthcare

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

Accord Healthcare

Viatris

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Product Introduction

1.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Industry Trends

1.5.2 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Drivers

1.5.3 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Challenges

1.5.4 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cyclophosphamide

2.1.2 Cisplatin or Carboplatin

2.1.3 Vincristine

2.1.4 Doxorubicin (Adriamycin)

2.1.5 Etoposide

2.1.6 Other

2.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs in 2021

4.2.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Baxter Healthcare

7.1.1 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baxter Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Baxter Healthcare Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Baxter Healthcare Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.1.5 Baxter Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.2.5 Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.3 ANI Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 ANI Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.3.2 ANI Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ANI Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ANI Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.3.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.4.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.5 Qilu Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Qilu Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Qilu Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Qilu Pharmaceutical Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Qilu Pharmaceutical Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.5.5 Qilu Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.6 Pfizer

7.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Pfizer Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Pfizer Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.6.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals

7.7.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.7.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.8 Fresenius Kabi

7.8.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fresenius Kabi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fresenius Kabi Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fresenius Kabi Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.8.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

7.9 Accord Healthcare

7.9.1 Accord Healthcare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Accord Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Accord Healthcare Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Accord Healthcare Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.9.5 Accord Healthcare Recent Development

7.10 Viatris

7.10.1 Viatris Corporation Information

7.10.2 Viatris Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Viatris Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Viatris Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Products Offered

7.10.5 Viatris Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Distributors

8.3 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Production Mode & Process

8.4 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Sales Channels

8.4.2 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Distributors

8.5 Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Drugs Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

