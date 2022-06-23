Molded Inductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inductor is an element that can convert electrical energy into magnetic energy and store it. The structure of an inductor is similar to a transformer, but with only one winding. The inductor has a certain inductance, it only hinders the change of current. If the inductor is in a state where no current is flowing, it will try to prevent the current from flowing through it when it is on; if it is in the state, it will try to maintain the current when the circuit is off. Inductors are also called chokes, reactors, and dynamic reactors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molded Inductors in global, including the following market information:

Global Molded Inductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Molded Inductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Molded Inductors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molded Inductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Invariant Inductor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molded Inductors include Murata Manufacturing, TDK, Vishay Intertechnology, TAIYO YUDEN, Chilisin, Delta Electronics, Panasonic, ABC Taiwan Electronics and Pulse Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molded Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molded Inductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Invariant Inductor

Variable Inductor

Global Molded Inductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

RF and Telecommunication

Military and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Transmission and Distribution

Healthcare

Global Molded Inductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molded Inductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molded Inductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molded Inductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Molded Inductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata Manufacturing

TDK

Vishay Intertechnology

TAIYO YUDEN

Chilisin

Delta Electronics

Panasonic

ABC Taiwan Electronics

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics

AVX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molded Inductors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molded Inductors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molded Inductors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molded Inductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molded Inductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molded Inductors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molded Inductors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molded Inductors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molded Inductors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molded Inductors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molded Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Inductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Inductors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Inductors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Inductors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Inductors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Molded Inductors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

