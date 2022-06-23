Molded Inductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inductor is an element that can convert electrical energy into magnetic energy and store it. The structure of an inductor is similar to a transformer, but with only one winding. The inductor has a certain inductance, it only hinders the change of current. If the inductor is in a state where no current is flowing, it will try to prevent the current from flowing through it when it is on; if it is in the state, it will try to maintain the current when the circuit is off. Inductors are also called chokes, reactors, and dynamic reactors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molded Inductors in global, including the following market information:
Global Molded Inductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molded Inductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Molded Inductors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molded Inductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Invariant Inductor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molded Inductors include Murata Manufacturing, TDK, Vishay Intertechnology, TAIYO YUDEN, Chilisin, Delta Electronics, Panasonic, ABC Taiwan Electronics and Pulse Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molded Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molded Inductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Invariant Inductor
Variable Inductor
Global Molded Inductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Industrial
RF and Telecommunication
Military and Defense
Consumer Electronics
Transmission and Distribution
Healthcare
Global Molded Inductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molded Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molded Inductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molded Inductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molded Inductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Molded Inductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Murata Manufacturing
TDK
Vishay Intertechnology
TAIYO YUDEN
Chilisin
Delta Electronics
Panasonic
ABC Taiwan Electronics
Pulse Electronics
Coilcraft
Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics
AVX
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molded Inductors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molded Inductors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molded Inductors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molded Inductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molded Inductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molded Inductors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molded Inductors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molded Inductors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molded Inductors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molded Inductors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molded Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Inductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Inductors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Inductors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Inductors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Inductors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Molded Inductors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
