Drive-by-Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drive-by-Wire in Global, including the following market information:

Global Drive-by-Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drive-by-Wire market was valued at 22520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Throttle-By-Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drive-by-Wire include Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ZF TRW, Thyssenkrupp, BWI, Mando, Mobis and Showa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drive-by-Wire companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drive-by-Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Throttle-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Suspension-By-Wire

Park-By-Wire

Brake-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Global Drive-by-Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Drive-by-Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drive-by-Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drive-by-Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

JTEKT

Nexteer

ZF TRW

Thyssenkrupp

BWI

Mando

Mobis

Showa

Continental

Delphi

CTS Corporation

Curtis-Wright

Infineon Technologies

Orscheln Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drive-by-Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drive-by-Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drive-by-Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drive-by-Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drive-by-Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drive-by-Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Drive-by-Wire Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-by-Wire Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drive-by-Wire Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-by-Wire Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Throttle-By-Wire

