Drive-by-Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drive-by-Wire in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drive-by-Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drive-by-Wire market was valued at 22520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Throttle-By-Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drive-by-Wire include Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ZF TRW, Thyssenkrupp, BWI, Mando, Mobis and Showa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drive-by-Wire companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drive-by-Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Throttle-By-Wire
Shift-By-Wire
Suspension-By-Wire
Park-By-Wire
Brake-By-Wire
Steer-By-Wire
Global Drive-by-Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Drive-by-Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drive-by-Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drive-by-Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drive-by-Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
JTEKT
Nexteer
ZF TRW
Thyssenkrupp
BWI
Mando
Mobis
Showa
Continental
Delphi
CTS Corporation
Curtis-Wright
Infineon Technologies
Orscheln Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drive-by-Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drive-by-Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drive-by-Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drive-by-Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drive-by-Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drive-by-Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drive-by-Wire Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-by-Wire Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drive-by-Wire Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drive-by-Wire Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Drive-by-Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Throttle-By-Wire
