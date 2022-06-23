Drill Rod Adapters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drill Rod Adapters in global, including the following market information:

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drill Rod Adapters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drill Rod Adapters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Male Joint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drill Rod Adapters include Tenaris, Foremost Industries LP, Bellino, GEOMATECH SAS, Paani Precision Products LLP, PEWOBAR GmbH, Stenuick International and Oiltech Petroleum Pipe Manufacture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drill Rod Adapters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Male Joint

Female Joint

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drill Rod Adapters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drill Rod Adapters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drill Rod Adapters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drill Rod Adapters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tenaris

Foremost Industries LP

Bellino

GEOMATECH SAS

Paani Precision Products LLP

PEWOBAR GmbH

Stenuick International

Oiltech Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drill Rod Adapters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drill Rod Adapters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drill Rod Adapters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drill Rod Adapters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drill Rod Adapters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drill Rod Adapters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drill Rod Adapters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drill Rod Adapters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drill Rod Adapters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drill Rod Adapters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drill Rod Adapters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drill Rod Adapters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drill Rod Adapters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drill Rod Adapters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drill Rod Adapters Market Siz

