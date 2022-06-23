Connected Motorcycles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing consumer demand for safety and driver assistance functions to provide a comfortable and safe riding experience will drive the market for connected motorcycles. The optional accessories of the motorcycle interconnection system have a clear layout and intuitive operation interface to meet various needs such as driving navigation, multimedia applications, and related information query. Wireless Bluetooth can intelligently connect motorcycles, smartphones, and helmets, and you can use the multi-function controller to control various interconnection functions at any time. The electronic instrument cluster is replaced by a large and clear TFT color display. On the new display, you can not only view vehicle information (such as vehicle speed, engine speed, etc.) on the electronic instrument cluster, but also answer calls and use media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Motorcycles in Global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Motorcycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Connected Motorcycles market was valued at 57 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 487.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellular V2X Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Connected Motorcycles include Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Starcom Systems, Vodafone, Autotalks, Continental AG and KPIT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Connected Motorcycles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Motorcycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Motorcycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellular V2X

Dedicated Short Range Communication

Global Connected Motorcycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Motorcycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private

Commercial

Global Connected Motorcycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Connected Motorcycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Motorcycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Motorcycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

BMW Motorrad

Starcom Systems

Vodafone

Autotalks

Continental AG

KPIT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Motorcycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Motorcycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Connected Motorcycles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Connected Motorcycles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Connected Motorcycles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Connected Motorcycles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Connected Motorcycles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Motorcycles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Motorcycles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Connected Motorcycles Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Motorcycles Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Motorcycles Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Motorcycles Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

