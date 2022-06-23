Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States 1,6-Diaminohexane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global 1,6-Diaminohexane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 1,6-Diaminohexane market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Purity Above 90% accounting for % of the 1,6-Diaminohexane global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Polyamide Resins was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Scope and Market Size

1,6-Diaminohexane market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,6-Diaminohexane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,6-Diaminohexane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Purity Above 90%

Purity Above 99%

Other

Segment by Application

Polyamide Resins

Isocyanates

Epoxy Resin Curing Agents

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Toray Industries

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF

Invista

Shenma Industrial

RadiciGroup

Anshan Guorui Chemical

Domo Chemicals

Table of ContentRelated

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,6-Diaminohexane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Industry Trends

1.5.2 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Drivers

1.5.3 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Challenges

1.5.4 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Purity Above 90%

2.1.2 Purity Above 99%

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Polyamide Resins

3.1.2 Isocyanates

3.1.3 Epoxy Resin Curing Agents

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1,6-Diaminohexane in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1,6-Diaminohexane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,6-Diaminohexane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1,6-Diaminohexane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Diaminohexane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Toray Industries

7.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Toray Industries 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Toray Industries 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.1.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.2 Ascend Performance Materials

7.2.1 Ascend Performance Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ascend Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ascend Performance Materials 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ascend Performance Materials 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.2.5 Ascend Performance Materials Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 Invista

7.4.1 Invista Corporation Information

7.4.2 Invista Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Invista 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Invista 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.4.5 Invista Recent Development

7.5 Shenma Industrial

7.5.1 Shenma Industrial Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shenma Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shenma Industrial 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shenma Industrial 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.5.5 Shenma Industrial Recent Development

7.6 RadiciGroup

7.6.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

7.6.2 RadiciGroup Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 RadiciGroup 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 RadiciGroup 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.6.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

7.7 Anshan Guorui Chemical

7.7.1 Anshan Guorui Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Anshan Guorui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Anshan Guorui Chemical 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Anshan Guorui Chemical 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.7.5 Anshan Guorui Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Domo Chemicals

7.8.1 Domo Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Domo Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Domo Chemicals 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Domo Chemicals 1,6-Diaminohexane Products Offered

7.8.5 Domo Chemicals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1,6-Diaminohexane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1,6-Diaminohexane Distributors

8.3 1,6-Diaminohexane Production Mode & Process

8.4 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1,6-Diaminohexane Sales Channels

8.4.2 1,6-Diaminohexane Distributors

8.5 1,6-Diaminohexane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

