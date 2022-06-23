Rigid Drum Liner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Drum Liner in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rigid Drum Liner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid Drum Liner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Drum Liner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid Drum Liner include CDF Corporation, Fujimori Kogyo, NITTEL, International Plastics, Protective Lining Corp, Vestil Manufacturing, ILC Dover, The Cary Company and Welch Fluorocarbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid Drum Liner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE Drum Liner

PP Drum Liner

PVC Drum Liner

PVDC Drum Liner

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Other Industry

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid Drum Liner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid Drum Liner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid Drum Liner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rigid Drum Liner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CDF Corporation

Fujimori Kogyo

NITTEL

International Plastics

Protective Lining Corp

Vestil Manufacturing

ILC Dover

The Cary Company

Welch Fluorocarbon

Dana Poly

SPP Poly Pack

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rigid Drum Liner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rigid Drum Liner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rigid Drum Liner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rigid Drum Liner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rigid Drum Liner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rigid Drum Liner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rigid Drum Liner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rigid Drum Liner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rigid Drum Liner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Drum Liner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Drum Liner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Drum Liner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid Drum Liner Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Drum Liner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rigid Drum Liner Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

