Concrete Batching Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Batching Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five Concrete Batching Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Batching Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Batching Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Batching Machine include Ammann, CON-E-CO, SCHWING-Stetter, ELKON, HaoMei Machinery Equipment, ODISA Concrete Equipment, SANY, Liebherr and MEKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Batching Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Batching Machine
Mobile Batching Machine
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Construction
Road and Bridge Engineering
Infrastructure Construction
Other
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Batching Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Batching Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Batching Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Concrete Batching Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ammann
CON-E-CO
SCHWING-Stetter
ELKON
HaoMei Machinery Equipment
ODISA Concrete Equipment
SANY
Liebherr
MEKA
CIFA
Fabo Company
CONSTMACH
Partindus
Shantui Janeoo
Zoomlion
RheinMix
RexCon
Schwing
XCMG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Batching Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Batching Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Batching Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Batching Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Batching Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Batching Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Batching Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Batching Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Batching Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Batching Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Batching Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Batching Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Batching Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Batching Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Batching Machin
