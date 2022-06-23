Contact Heart Mapping Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The cardiac mapping market is segmented into contact cardiac mapping and non-contact cardiac mapping. The market for contact cardiac mapping is expected to grow fastest in the forecast period. The advantages provided by contact cardiac mapping, such as detecting the precise location of mapping and ablation catheters in a three-dimensional environment, and the use of a multi-electrode basket catheter, recording only a few beats are sufficient to discover arrhythmia circuits; these factors are increasing their adoption. Therefore, the demand for cardiac mapping equipment for diagnosing complex arrhythmias is also increasing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Heart Mapping in Global, including the following market information:
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contact Heart Mapping market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electroanatomical Mapping Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contact Heart Mapping include Biosense Webster, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Acutus Medical, EP Solutions SA, Koninklijke Philips NV and Lepu Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contact Heart Mapping companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electroanatomical Mapping
Basket Catheter Mapping
Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
AVNRT
Other Arrhythmias
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contact Heart Mapping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contact Heart Mapping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biosense Webster
Boston Scientific Corporation
Abbott
Acutus Medical
EP Solutions SA
Koninklijke Philips NV
Lepu Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contact Heart Mapping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contact Heart Mapping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contact Heart Mapping Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contact Heart Mapping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contact Heart Mapping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contact Heart Mapping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Contact Heart Mapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Contact Heart Mapping Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Heart Mapping Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contact Heart Mapping Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Heart Mapping Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
