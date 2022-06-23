Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass fiber is expected to dominate the market in terms of quantity and value over the next five years. Because glass fibers are low cost and have excellent physical and mechanical properties, such as strength, durability, flexibility, stability, and lightness, the demand for glass fibers is high. Common electronic glass fiber is mainly used in wind energy, pipes and water tanks, electrical and electronics, and construction and infrastructure industries. High-strength glass, such as R, S, S-2, etc., is used in aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and wind energy industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber in global

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber market was valued at 77760 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 114580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber include Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, DSM and Honeywell international, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fibers

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fibers

Other Fibers

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

DSM

Honeywell international

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

