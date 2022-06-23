Silage Inoculation Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth of animal husbandry, the increase in feed grain prices, and the increasing use of organic farming by farmers due to increasing consumer health concerns are expected to drive the market for silage inoculation reagents. The silage inoculant market segment is expected to have the largest share of the inoculant market in the future. The silage inoculant market segment has the largest share in the inoculant market. Sales of silage inoculation reagents have increased due to the development of cross-region animal husbandry in emerging countries. Urbanization has increased sales of animal-based products such as milk, eggs and meat. As the price of feed grains rises, agricultural inocula can be a suitable alternative.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silage Inoculation Reagent in global, including the following market information:
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Silage Inoculation Reagent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silage Inoculation Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homofermentative Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silage Inoculation Reagent include Corteva, BASF, Bayer, Novozymes, Verdesian Life Sciences, Advanced Biological Marketing, BrettYoung and Precision Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silage Inoculation Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Homofermentative
Heterofermentative
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Forage
Others
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silage Inoculation Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silage Inoculation Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silage Inoculation Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silage Inoculation Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Silage Inoculation Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corteva
BASF
Bayer
Novozymes
Verdesian Life Sciences
Advanced Biological Marketing
BrettYoung
Precision Laboratories
