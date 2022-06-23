Smart Learning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The popularity of connected devices in education, the adoption of e-learning solutions, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in intelligent learning are driving the growth of the intelligent learning market. The intelligent learning software market is divided into integrated solutions and independent solutions. Software solutions provide organizations with a well-organized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that helps faculty members build enhanced courses and effectively manage classrooms and schools. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms that enable teachers to manage large audiences without any budgetary constraints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Learning Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Learning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Learning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Learning Management System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Learning Software include IBM, SMART, Technologies, Adobe, Saba Software, Oracle and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Learning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Learning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Learning Management System
Student Information System
Test and Assessment
Collaboration
Content
Global Smart Learning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic
Enterprise
Global Smart Learning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Learning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Learning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Learning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SMART
Technologies
Adobe
Saba Software
Oracle
SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Learning Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Learning Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Learning Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Learning Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Learning Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Learning Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Learning Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Learning Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Learning Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Learning Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Learning Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Learning Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Learning Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
