IoT in Aviation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Advances in wireless network technology have improved efficiency and connectivity, and improved the passenger experience. These are some of the main factors driving the market. Airlines ?use of IoT technology has reduced some of the most common complaints in the industry, such as lost luggage, flight delays and customers. Service issues. These projects reduced latency by 20% and reduced hours of work by two hours. Global demand for optimized airport operations is driving investment in the Internet of Things, as the implementation of this technology has the potential to bring transparency to airport operations. With the increase in passenger traffic and the increase in the size of airline fleets, airports are required to use new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain to make data-based decisions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Aviation in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT in Aviation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT in Aviation market was valued at 923 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3001 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IoT Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT in Aviation include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Wind River, Cisco, Amadeus IT Group, SAP SE, Honeywell and Blip System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT in Aviation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT in Aviation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IoT Devices

Sensors & Actuators

Processors

Software and Applications

IoT Platforms

Global IoT in Aviation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ground Operations

Passenger Processing

Baggage Tracking

Airport Maintenance

Security and Surveillance

Others

Global IoT in Aviation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT in Aviation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT in Aviation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Wind River

Cisco

Amadeus IT Group

SAP SE

Honeywell

Blip System

