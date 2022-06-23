IoT in Aviation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advances in wireless network technology have improved efficiency and connectivity, and improved the passenger experience. These are some of the main factors driving the market. Airlines ?use of IoT technology has reduced some of the most common complaints in the industry, such as lost luggage, flight delays and customers. Service issues. These projects reduced latency by 20% and reduced hours of work by two hours. Global demand for optimized airport operations is driving investment in the Internet of Things, as the implementation of this technology has the potential to bring transparency to airport operations. With the increase in passenger traffic and the increase in the size of airline fleets, airports are required to use new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain to make data-based decisions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Aviation in Global, including the following market information:
Global IoT in Aviation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT in Aviation market was valued at 923 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3001 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IoT Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT in Aviation include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Wind River, Cisco, Amadeus IT Group, SAP SE, Honeywell and Blip System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IoT in Aviation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT in Aviation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IoT Devices
Sensors & Actuators
Processors
Software and Applications
IoT Platforms
Global IoT in Aviation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ground Operations
Passenger Processing
Baggage Tracking
Airport Maintenance
Security and Surveillance
Others
Global IoT in Aviation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IoT in Aviation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT in Aviation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT in Aviation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft Corporation
IBM
Wind River
Cisco
Amadeus IT Group
SAP SE
Honeywell
Blip System
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT in Aviation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT in Aviation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT in Aviation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT in Aviation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT in Aviation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT in Aviation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT in Aviation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT in Aviation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Aviation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT in Aviation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Aviation Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
