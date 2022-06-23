ANPR Camera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ANPR Camera in global, including the following market information:
Global ANPR Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ANPR Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ANPR Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global ANPR Camera market was valued at 300.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 495.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Rod ANPR Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ANPR Camera include MAV Systems, 3M, Genetec, ARH, Siemens, Tattile, Arvoo Imaging Products, Bosch Security Systems and Elsag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ANPR Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ANPR Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANPR Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Rod ANPR Camera
Without Hydraulic Rod ANPR Camera
Global ANPR Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANPR Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation Licence
Community Security
Enterprise Unit
Global ANPR Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANPR Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ANPR Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ANPR Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ANPR Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ANPR Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MAV Systems
3M
Genetec
ARH
Siemens
Tattile
Arvoo Imaging Products
Bosch Security Systems
Elsag
Shenzhen AnShiBao
NDI Recognition Systems
Petards Group
Shenzhen Lefound
Digital Recognition Systems
CA Traffic
PaisAn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ANPR Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ANPR Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ANPR Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ANPR Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ANPR Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ANPR Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ANPR Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ANPR Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ANPR Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ANPR Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ANPR Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ANPR Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ANPR Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ANPR Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ANPR Camera Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ANPR Camera Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ANPR Camera Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydraulic Rod ANPR Camera
4.1.3 Without Hydraulic Rod ANPR Camera
