Product Information Management Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Increasingly, the need for real-time data visibility to reduce time to market (TTM) and the need to eliminate data inconsistencies across multiple data islands is driving the product information management market. The product information management market covers solutions and services by component. It is expected that the solution market will occupy a larger market size in the forecast period. This is because PIM solutions collect and combine product information from multiple sources, such as product attributes, specifications, and taxonomy, enabling companies to optimize product data synchronization and release, ensure faster TTM, increase brand awareness, drive online traffic and Sales, and enhance customer experience and satisfaction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Product Information Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Product Information Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7162999/global-information-management-solution-forecast-2022-2028-171
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Product Information Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Multi-domain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Product Information Management Solution include IBM, SAP, Informatica, Stibo Systems, EnterWorks, Oracle, Akeneo, Riversand and Contentserv. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Product Information Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Product Information Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Multi-domain
Single-domain
Global Product Information Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Information Technology (IT) and telecom
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Global Product Information Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Product Information Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Product Information Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SAP
Informatica
Stibo Systems
EnterWorks
Oracle
Akeneo
Riversand
Contentserv
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Product Information Management Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Product Information Management Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Product Information Management Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Product Information Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Product Information Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Product Information Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Product Information Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Product Information Management Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Product Information Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Product Information Management Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Product Information Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Product Information Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Product Information Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027