Product Information Management Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Increasingly, the need for real-time data visibility to reduce time to market (TTM) and the need to eliminate data inconsistencies across multiple data islands is driving the product information management market. The product information management market covers solutions and services by component. It is expected that the solution market will occupy a larger market size in the forecast period. This is because PIM solutions collect and combine product information from multiple sources, such as product attributes, specifications, and taxonomy, enabling companies to optimize product data synchronization and release, ensure faster TTM, increase brand awareness, drive online traffic and Sales, and enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Product Information Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Product Information Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Product Information Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-domain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Product Information Management Solution include IBM, SAP, Informatica, Stibo Systems, EnterWorks, Oracle, Akeneo, Riversand and Contentserv. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Product Information Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Product Information Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-domain

Single-domain

Global Product Information Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Information Technology (IT) and telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Product Information Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Product Information Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Product Information Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Product Information Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

SAP

Informatica

Stibo Systems

EnterWorks

Oracle

Akeneo

Riversand

Contentserv

