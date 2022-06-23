Building Fireproof Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Driven by strict building regulations and fire safety policies, the demand for passive fire protection systems continues to grow, which has promoted the development of the fire protection materials market. North America is the main market for global fire-resistant materials, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Depending on the type, the fire-resistant materials market can be segmented into coatings, mortars, sealants and fillers, boards, boards, spray coatings, precast equipment, putty and casting equipment, and others (ablation and perlite). It is estimated that coatings will lead the market due to their fire protection applications in the construction industry. The increase in steel consumption has played a huge role in the demand for coatings in the construction industry. The market by type is largely affected by the growth of the global construction industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Fireproof Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Fireproof Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Building Fireproof Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Building Fireproof Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building Fireproof Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Fireproof Material include 3M, Hilti Group, Specified Technologies, ETEX, Morgan Advanced Materials, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF and Isolatek International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Fireproof Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Fireproof Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Fireproof Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Mortar

Sealants and Fillers

Spray

Preformed Device

Putty

Cast-In Devices

Others

Global Building Fireproof Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Fireproof Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Building Fireproof Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Fireproof Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Fireproof Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Fireproof Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Fireproof Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Building Fireproof Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Hilti Group

Specified Technologies

ETEX

Morgan Advanced Materials

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF

Isolatek International

