Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automatic Roller Door Opener market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Roller Door Opener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automatic Roller Door Opener market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Remote Control

Password Control

Others

Segment by Application

Garage

Storehouse

Shop

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dominator

CO-Z

Chamberlain

Overhead Door

Merlins

LiftMaster

Steel-Line

Marantec

LiftLogix

Grifco

CHI

Teckentrup

Quiko

Centurion Garage Doors

Nice

ATA

Hunter Valley Garage Doors

Stratco

4Ddoors

Linear

Garador

Hörmann

Raynor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automatic Roller Door Opener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automatic Roller Door Opener market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Roller Door Opener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Roller Door Opener with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Roller Door Opener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automatic Roller Door Opener companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automatic Roller Door Opener in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Remote Control

2.1.2 Password Control

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Garage

3.1.2 Storehouse

3.1.3 Shop

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automatic Roller Door Opener in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automatic Roller Door Opener Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Roller Door Opener Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automatic Roller Door Opener Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Roller Door Opener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dominator

7.1.1 Dominator Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dominator Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dominator Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dominator Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.1.5 Dominator Recent Development

7.2 CO-Z

7.2.1 CO-Z Corporation Information

7.2.2 CO-Z Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CO-Z Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CO-Z Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.2.5 CO-Z Recent Development

7.3 Chamberlain

7.3.1 Chamberlain Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chamberlain Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chamberlain Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chamberlain Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.3.5 Chamberlain Recent Development

7.4 Overhead Door

7.4.1 Overhead Door Corporation Information

7.4.2 Overhead Door Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Overhead Door Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Overhead Door Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.4.5 Overhead Door Recent Development

7.5 Merlins

7.5.1 Merlins Corporation Information

7.5.2 Merlins Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Merlins Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Merlins Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.5.5 Merlins Recent Development

7.6 LiftMaster

7.6.1 LiftMaster Corporation Information

7.6.2 LiftMaster Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LiftMaster Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LiftMaster Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.6.5 LiftMaster Recent Development

7.7 Steel-Line

7.7.1 Steel-Line Corporation Information

7.7.2 Steel-Line Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Steel-Line Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Steel-Line Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.7.5 Steel-Line Recent Development

7.8 Marantec

7.8.1 Marantec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Marantec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Marantec Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Marantec Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.8.5 Marantec Recent Development

7.9 LiftLogix

7.9.1 LiftLogix Corporation Information

7.9.2 LiftLogix Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LiftLogix Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LiftLogix Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.9.5 LiftLogix Recent Development

7.10 Grifco

7.10.1 Grifco Corporation Information

7.10.2 Grifco Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Grifco Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Grifco Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.10.5 Grifco Recent Development

7.11 CHI

7.11.1 CHI Corporation Information

7.11.2 CHI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CHI Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CHI Automatic Roller Door Opener Products Offered

7.11.5 CHI Recent Development

7.12 Teckentrup

7.12.1 Teckentrup Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teckentrup Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Teckentrup Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Teckentrup Products Offered

7.12.5 Teckentrup Recent Development

7.13 Quiko

7.13.1 Quiko Corporation Information

7.13.2 Quiko Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Quiko Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Quiko Products Offered

7.13.5 Quiko Recent Development

7.14 Centurion Garage Doors

7.14.1 Centurion Garage Doors Corporation Information

7.14.2 Centurion Garage Doors Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Centurion Garage Doors Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Centurion Garage Doors Products Offered

7.14.5 Centurion Garage Doors Recent Development

7.15 Nice

7.15.1 Nice Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nice Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nice Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nice Products Offered

7.15.5 Nice Recent Development

7.16 ATA

7.16.1 ATA Corporation Information

7.16.2 ATA Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ATA Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ATA Products Offered

7.16.5 ATA Recent Development

7.17 Hunter Valley Garage Doors

7.17.1 Hunter Valley Garage Doors Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hunter Valley Garage Doors Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hunter Valley Garage Doors Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hunter Valley Garage Doors Products Offered

7.17.5 Hunter Valley Garage Doors Recent Development

7.18 Stratco

7.18.1 Stratco Corporation Information

7.18.2 Stratco Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Stratco Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Stratco Products Offered

7.18.5 Stratco Recent Development

7.19 4Ddoors

7.19.1 4Ddoors Corporation Information

7.19.2 4Ddoors Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 4Ddoors Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 4Ddoors Products Offered

7.19.5 4Ddoors Recent Development

7.20 Linear

7.20.1 Linear Corporation Information

7.20.2 Linear Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Linear Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Linear Products Offered

7.20.5 Linear Recent Development

7.21 Garador

7.21.1 Garador Corporation Information

7.21.2 Garador Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Garador Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Garador Products Offered

7.21.5 Garador Recent Development

7.22 Hörmann

7.22.1 Hörmann Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hörmann Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hörmann Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hörmann Products Offered

7.22.5 Hörmann Recent Development

7.23 Raynor

7.23.1 Raynor Corporation Information

7.23.2 Raynor Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Raynor Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Raynor Products Offered

7.23.5 Raynor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automatic Roller Door Opener Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automatic Roller Door Opener Distributors

8.3 Automatic Roller Door Opener Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automatic Roller Door Opener Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automatic Roller Door Opener Distributors

8.5 Automatic Roller Door Opener Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

