Flat Steel Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The key factor driving the growth of the flat steel strip and flat steel market is the growing demand for flat steel products in the construction and infrastructure, machinery, automotive, and other end-use sectors. By type, thin steel strips will account for the largest share of the flat steel market in 2019. This large share is mainly due to its increasing applications in the packaging, home appliances and electronics industries. They are widely used in the manufacture of door and window covers, wall decorations, refrigerators, steel buckets, steel furniture, dry batteries, automobiles, washing machines, sinks, downspouts and roof accessories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flat Steel Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global Flat Steel Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flat Steel Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flat Steel Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flat Steel Strip market was valued at 483820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 666810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basic Oxygen Furnace Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flat Steel Strip include ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, POSCO, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Shougang Group, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation and HBIS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flat Steel Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flat Steel Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basic Oxygen Furnace

Electric Arc Furnace

Global Flat Steel Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Infrastructure

Mechanical Equipment

Automotive and Other Transport

Others

Global Flat Steel Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flat Steel Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flat Steel Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flat Steel Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flat Steel Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

POSCO

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Shougang Group

SSAB AB

JFE Steel Corporation

HBIS Group

