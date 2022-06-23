Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growing demand for pesticides in the agricultural industry is driving the growth of the fatty amine market. The acquisition of many well-known companies in the fatty amine industry and the expansion of factories and distribution channels are key factors driving the growth of the global fatty amine market. Driven by cost, low VOC and other regulations, factors such as technological changes in the additive industry are expected to stimulate the demand for bio-based and environmentally friendly additives in the coatings and coatings industry, which in turn is expected to increase the fatty amine market. Both value and quantity will lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in this area can be attributed to the widespread use of fatty amines as emulsifiers in various end uses such as agrochemicals, chemical processing, personal care, and household products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Amine Emulsifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fatty Amine Emulsifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fatty Amine Emulsifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fatty Amine Emulsifier include Kao Corporation, Lonza Group, Nouryon, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation and Volant-Chem Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fatty Amine Emulsifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primary

Secondary

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

Asphalt Additives

Personal Care

Others

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fatty Amine Emulsifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fatty Amine Emulsifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fatty Amine Emulsifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fatty Amine Emulsifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kao Corporation

Lonza Group

Nouryon

Solvay SA

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Volant-Chem Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fatty Amine Emulsifier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fatty Amine Emulsifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Amine Emulsifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Amine Emulsifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amine Emulsifier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Amine Emulsifier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amine Emulsifier Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

