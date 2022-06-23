Acetoacetone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetoacetone in global, including the following market information:
Global Acetoacetone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acetoacetone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Acetoacetone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acetoacetone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Keto-form of Acetylacetone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acetoacetone include Daicel, Wacker, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Chiping Huahao Chemical, BASF SE, Yuanji Chemical, XINAOTE and Fubore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acetoacetone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acetoacetone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoacetone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Keto-form of Acetylacetone
Enol-form of Acetylacetone
Global Acetoacetone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoacetone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceutical
Intermediate Chemicals
Dyes & Pigments
Others
Global Acetoacetone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoacetone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acetoacetone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acetoacetone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acetoacetone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Acetoacetone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daicel
Wacker
Anhui Wotu Chemical
Chiping Huahao Chemical
BASF SE
Yuanji Chemical
XINAOTE
Fubore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acetoacetone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acetoacetone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acetoacetone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acetoacetone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acetoacetone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acetoacetone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acetoacetone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acetoacetone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acetoacetone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acetoacetone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acetoacetone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acetoacetone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acetoacetone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetoacetone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acetoacetone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetoacetone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acetoacetone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Keto-form of Acetylacetone
4.1.3 Enol-form of Acetylace
