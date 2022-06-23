Smart Glass in Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A smart glass is a type of glass that modifies and controls the light properties passing through it as per the variation in the light intensity, fluctuation in voltage and heat variation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Glass in Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Glass in Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Glass in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Smart Window Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Glass in Automotive include PPG Industries, SAGE Electrochromics, Gentex, Research Frontiers, Hitachi Chemicals, View, Glass Apps, AGC and SmartGlass International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Glass in Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Smart Window

Passive Smart Window

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Glass in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Glass in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Glass in Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Glass in Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

SAGE Electrochromics

Gentex

Research Frontiers

Hitachi Chemicals

View

Glass Apps

AGC

SmartGlass International

Scienstry

RavenBrick

Pleotint

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Glass in Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Glass in Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Glass in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Glass in Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Glass in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Glass in Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Glass in Automotive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Glass in Automotive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Glass in Automotiv

