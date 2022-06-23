Door Security Keypad Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Security Keypad in global, including the following market information:
Global Door Security Keypad Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Door Security Keypad Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Door Security Keypad companies in 2021 (%)
The global Door Security Keypad market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Touchscreen Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Door Security Keypad include Novoferm, RISCO Group, Somfy Systems Inc, Tador Technologies LTD, Codelocks, Ltd., Baran Advanced Technologies, Dom Sicherheitstechnik, Kwikset and FERMAX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Door Security Keypad manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Door Security Keypad Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Security Keypad Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Touchscreen Type
Button Type
Others
Global Door Security Keypad Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Security Keypad Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Hotel
Office
Others
Global Door Security Keypad Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Security Keypad Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Door Security Keypad revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Door Security Keypad revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Door Security Keypad sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Door Security Keypad sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novoferm
RISCO Group
Somfy Systems Inc
Tador Technologies LTD
Codelocks, Ltd.
Baran Advanced Technologies
Dom Sicherheitstechnik
Kwikset
FERMAX
SKS-Kinkel
ASSA ABLOY
Borg Locks
Ekey Biometric
Avent Security
Essex Electronics
Schlage
Shenzhen SRN Technology Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Door Security Keypad Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Door Security Keypad Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Door Security Keypad Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Door Security Keypad Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Door Security Keypad Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Door Security Keypad Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Door Security Keypad Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Door Security Keypad Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Door Security Keypad Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Door Security Keypad Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Door Security Keypad Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Door Security Keypad Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Door Security Keypad Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Security Keypad Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Door Security Keypad Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Security Keypad Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
