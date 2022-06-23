Municipal Water Storage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The aging infrastructure, a large amount of capital investment, strict water conservation and water use regulations, the recycling of industrial wastewater and rainwater collection are the main driving forces for the growth of the water storage system industry. According to the end-use industries, the market has been divided into municipal, industrial, commercial and residential. In terms of value, it is expected that municipal water storage systems will lead the North American water storage system market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to aging infrastructure, large capital investments, and strict regulations on water conservation and use. The residential end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Municipal Water Storage System in global, including the following market information:

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Municipal Water Storage System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Municipal Water Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Municipal Water Storage System include CST Industries, McDermott International, Containment Solutions, DN Tanks, Caldwell Tanks and Synalloy Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Municipal Water Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Plastic

Fiberglass

Others

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rainwater Harvesting and Collection

Fire Suppression Reserve and Storage

On-site Water and Wastewater Collection

Hydraulic Fracture Storage ad Collection

Potable Water Storage System

Others

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Municipal Water Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Municipal Water Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Municipal Water Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Municipal Water Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CST Industries

McDermott International

Containment Solutions

DN Tanks

Caldwell Tanks

Synalloy Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Municipal Water Storage System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Municipal Water Storage System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Municipal Water Storage System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Municipal Water Storage System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Municipal Water Storage System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Municipal Water Storage System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Municipal Water Storage System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Municipal Water Storage System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Municipal Water Storage System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Municipal Water Storage System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Municipal Water Storage System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Municipal Water Storage System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Municipal Water Storage System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Municipal Water Storage System Compani

