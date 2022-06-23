LNG Storage Tanks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Demand for LNG storage tanks is mainly driven by growing demand for LNG in the power, energy and steel end-use industries. Depending on the type, the self-supporting segment is expected to occupy a larger market share in 2020. The growth of this segment is due to the growth of LNG trade and the growing demand for LNG in the energy and power end-use industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Storage Tanks in global, including the following market information:

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LNG Storage Tanks companies in 2021 (%)

The global LNG Storage Tanks market was valued at 13840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-Supportive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LNG Storage Tanks include Wartsila, McDermott International, IHI Corporation, Air Water, Cimc Enric, Chart Industries, Isisan AS and Cryolor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LNG Storage Tanks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-Supportive

Non Self-Supportive

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel

Energy

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LNG Storage Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LNG Storage Tanks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LNG Storage Tanks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LNG Storage Tanks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LNG Storage Tanks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wartsila

McDermott International

IHI Corporation

Air Water

Cimc Enric

Chart Industries

Isisan AS

Cryolor

