3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The key factors driving this growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for 3D printed metals in the aerospace and defense and automotive end-use industries, low manufacturing costs and shorter lead times. Metal powder forms can form high-density products with complex geometries for the manufacture of engine parts. These metal particles are mainly spherical, and the powder form affects the density and mechanical properties of the final product and ensures consistency of the layers. Therefore, the increasing demand for 3D printed products with high density and high strength has increased the demand for powder form.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc, General Electric Company, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Materialize NV, Voxeljet AG and Sandvik AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Others

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Renishaw plc

General Electric Company

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Materialize NV

Voxeljet AG

Sandvik AB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printed Metal Based on Powder Form Pl

