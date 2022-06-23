Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Spark Plug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs include NGK Spark Plug, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Denso, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borgwarner, Weichai Power, Valeo, ACDelco and Magneti Marelli Aftermarket. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Spark Plug
Cold Spark Plug
Metal Glow Plug
Ceramic Glow Plug
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NGK Spark Plug
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Denso
Robert Bosch GmbH
Borgwarner
Weichai Power
Valeo
ACDelco
Magneti Marelli Aftermarket
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Spark and Glo
