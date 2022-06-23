Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Spark Plug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs include NGK Spark Plug, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Denso, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borgwarner, Weichai Power, Valeo, ACDelco and Magneti Marelli Aftermarket. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Spark Plug

Cold Spark Plug

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NGK Spark Plug

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Denso

Robert Bosch GmbH

Borgwarner

Weichai Power

Valeo

ACDelco

Magneti Marelli Aftermarket

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Spark and Glo

