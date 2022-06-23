FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to its new application development and increasing use in photovoltaic devices, the demand for polymers in many end-use industries is increasing, which is the main driving factor for the development of high-performance fluoropolymer industries. PTFE has excellent chemical and heat resistance, extremely low coefficient of friction and high electrical insulation. It is widely used in applications such as semiconductors, automotive parts, appliances and non-stick frying pans. In addition, compared to other types of HPF, the cost of PTFE is also lower, which has led to an increase in demand. FEP can be melt processed for the production of FEP pipes, a process similar to PTFE. However, FEP has some other characteristics, such as excellent transparency and its ability to form long, continuous coils. These factors are expected to jointly drive growth in the sector over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer in global

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer include The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries, 3M, Solvay SA, AGC, The Dongyue Group, Gujrat Fluorochemicals and Halopolymer OJSC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Films and Membranes

Others

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Processing

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Medical

Others

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Chemours Company

Daikin Industries

3M

Solvay SA

AGC

The Dongyue Group

Gujrat Fluorochemicals

Halopolymer OJSC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FEP High Performance Fluoropolymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

