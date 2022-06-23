Compression Clothing Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The presence of a large number of target patients and the rising incidence of sports injuries and accidents are the main factors driving the growth of the compression therapy market. Based on products, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression correctors and compression pumps. Compression garments are expected to occupy the largest share of the compression therapy market. This is mainly due to the use of compressed clothing in various indications, such as varicose veins, edema, DVT and lymphedema. Such as dealing with several chronic diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compression Clothing Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compression Clothing Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compression Stockings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compression Clothing Therapy include DJO Global, BSN Medical, Tactile Medical, SIGVARIS, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg Srl and ConvaTec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compression Clothing Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compression Stockings
Compression Bandages and Wraps
Other Compression Garments
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Varicose Vein Treatment
Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment
Lymphedema Treatment
Leg Ulcer Treatment
Other Applications
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compression Clothing Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compression Clothing Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DJO Global
BSN Medical
Tactile Medical
SIGVARIS
Paul Hartmann AG
Sanyleg Srl
ConvaTec
