Compression Clothing Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The presence of a large number of target patients and the rising incidence of sports injuries and accidents are the main factors driving the growth of the compression therapy market. Based on products, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression correctors and compression pumps. Compression garments are expected to occupy the largest share of the compression therapy market. This is mainly due to the use of compressed clothing in various indications, such as varicose veins, edema, DVT and lymphedema. Such as dealing with several chronic diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compression Clothing Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compression Clothing Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compression Stockings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compression Clothing Therapy include DJO Global, BSN Medical, Tactile Medical, SIGVARIS, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg Srl and ConvaTec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compression Clothing Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compression Stockings

Compression Bandages and Wraps

Other Compression Garments

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Other Applications

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Compression Clothing Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compression Clothing Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compression Clothing Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJO Global

BSN Medical

Tactile Medical

SIGVARIS

Paul Hartmann AG

Sanyleg Srl

ConvaTec

