PXI Source Measure Unit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PXI Source Measure Unit in global, including the following market information:

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PXI Source Measure Unit companies in 2021 (%)

The global PXI Source Measure Unit market was valued at 171.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 413 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1 channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PXI Source Measure Unit include National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Chroma ATE, VX Instruments, Marvin Test Solutions and LitePoint a Teradyne Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PXI Source Measure Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1 channel

2 channel

4 channel

Above 4

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PXI Source Measure Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PXI Source Measure Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PXI Source Measure Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PXI Source Measure Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PXI Source Measure Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

National Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Chroma ATE

VX Instruments

Marvin Test Solutions

LitePoint a Teradyne Company

