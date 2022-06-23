Home Backup Power System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Home Backup Power System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Backup Power System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Backup Power System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361688/home-backup-power-system

Segment by Type

Lithium Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Office Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

LG Energy

Tesla

panasonic

Enphase

Crown Battery

Goal Zero

sonnenCore

Generac

OutBack Power

APC

Xstorage

Electriq Power

Cyber​​Power

EcoFlow

Cloverdale FlexPower

Orison

Sunrun

Ellies

Humless

Ameresco Sola

Glacier Power

Fullriver Battery

SunWize

KOHLER Power

Alpine

Davis & Shirtliff

EV Extend

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Backup Power System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home Backup Power System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Backup Power System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Backup Power System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Backup Power System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Backup Power System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Backup Power System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home Backup Power System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home Backup Power System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home Backup Power System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home Backup Power System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home Backup Power System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home Backup Power System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home Backup Power System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home Backup Power System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home Backup Power System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home Backup Power System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Home Backup Power System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lithium Battery

2.1.2 Lead-acid Battery

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home Backup Power System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home Backup Power System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home Backup Power System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Home Backup Power System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Office Building

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home Backup Power System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home Backup Power System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home Backup Power System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home Backup Power System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home Backup Power System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Backup Power System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home Backup Power System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home Backup Power System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home Backup Power System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home Backup Power System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home Backup Power System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home Backup Power System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home Backup Power System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home Backup Power System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home Backup Power System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Backup Power System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home Backup Power System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home Backup Power System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home Backup Power System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home Backup Power System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Backup Power System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Backup Power System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Backup Power System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Backup Power System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Backup Power System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Backup Power System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Backup Power System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Backup Power System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Backup Power System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Backup Power System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Backup Power System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Backup Power System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LG Energy

7.1.1 LG Energy Corporation Information

7.1.2 LG Energy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 LG Energy Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 LG Energy Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.1.5 LG Energy Recent Development

7.2 Tesla

7.2.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tesla Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tesla Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.2.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.3 panasonic

7.3.1 panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 panasonic Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 panasonic Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.3.5 panasonic Recent Development

7.4 Enphase

7.4.1 Enphase Corporation Information

7.4.2 Enphase Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Enphase Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Enphase Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.4.5 Enphase Recent Development

7.5 Crown Battery

7.5.1 Crown Battery Corporation Information

7.5.2 Crown Battery Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Crown Battery Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Crown Battery Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.5.5 Crown Battery Recent Development

7.6 Goal Zero

7.6.1 Goal Zero Corporation Information

7.6.2 Goal Zero Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Goal Zero Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Goal Zero Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.6.5 Goal Zero Recent Development

7.7 sonnenCore

7.7.1 sonnenCore Corporation Information

7.7.2 sonnenCore Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 sonnenCore Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 sonnenCore Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.7.5 sonnenCore Recent Development

7.8 Generac

7.8.1 Generac Corporation Information

7.8.2 Generac Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Generac Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Generac Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.8.5 Generac Recent Development

7.9 OutBack Power

7.9.1 OutBack Power Corporation Information

7.9.2 OutBack Power Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 OutBack Power Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 OutBack Power Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.9.5 OutBack Power Recent Development

7.10 APC

7.10.1 APC Corporation Information

7.10.2 APC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 APC Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 APC Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.10.5 APC Recent Development

7.11 Xstorage

7.11.1 Xstorage Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xstorage Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xstorage Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xstorage Home Backup Power System Products Offered

7.11.5 Xstorage Recent Development

7.12 Electriq Power

7.12.1 Electriq Power Corporation Information

7.12.2 Electriq Power Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Electriq Power Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Electriq Power Products Offered

7.12.5 Electriq Power Recent Development

7.13 Cyber​​Power

7.13.1 Cyber​​Power Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cyber​​Power Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cyber​​Power Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cyber​​Power Products Offered

7.13.5 Cyber​​Power Recent Development

7.14 EcoFlow

7.14.1 EcoFlow Corporation Information

7.14.2 EcoFlow Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 EcoFlow Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 EcoFlow Products Offered

7.14.5 EcoFlow Recent Development

7.15 Cloverdale FlexPower

7.15.1 Cloverdale FlexPower Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cloverdale FlexPower Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cloverdale FlexPower Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cloverdale FlexPower Products Offered

7.15.5 Cloverdale FlexPower Recent Development

7.16 Orison

7.16.1 Orison Corporation Information

7.16.2 Orison Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Orison Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Orison Products Offered

7.16.5 Orison Recent Development

7.17 Sunrun

7.17.1 Sunrun Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sunrun Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sunrun Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sunrun Products Offered

7.17.5 Sunrun Recent Development

7.18 Ellies

7.18.1 Ellies Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ellies Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ellies Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ellies Products Offered

7.18.5 Ellies Recent Development

7.19 Humless

7.19.1 Humless Corporation Information

7.19.2 Humless Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Humless Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Humless Products Offered

7.19.5 Humless Recent Development

7.20 Ameresco Sola

7.20.1 Ameresco Sola Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ameresco Sola Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ameresco Sola Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ameresco Sola Products Offered

7.20.5 Ameresco Sola Recent Development

7.21 Glacier Power

7.21.1 Glacier Power Corporation Information

7.21.2 Glacier Power Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Glacier Power Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Glacier Power Products Offered

7.21.5 Glacier Power Recent Development

7.22 Fullriver Battery

7.22.1 Fullriver Battery Corporation Information

7.22.2 Fullriver Battery Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Fullriver Battery Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Fullriver Battery Products Offered

7.22.5 Fullriver Battery Recent Development

7.23 SunWize

7.23.1 SunWize Corporation Information

7.23.2 SunWize Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 SunWize Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 SunWize Products Offered

7.23.5 SunWize Recent Development

7.24 KOHLER Power

7.24.1 KOHLER Power Corporation Information

7.24.2 KOHLER Power Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 KOHLER Power Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 KOHLER Power Products Offered

7.24.5 KOHLER Power Recent Development

7.25 Alpine

7.25.1 Alpine Corporation Information

7.25.2 Alpine Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Alpine Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Alpine Products Offered

7.25.5 Alpine Recent Development

7.26 Davis & Shirtliff

7.26.1 Davis & Shirtliff Corporation Information

7.26.2 Davis & Shirtliff Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Davis & Shirtliff Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Davis & Shirtliff Products Offered

7.26.5 Davis & Shirtliff Recent Development

7.27 EV Extend

7.27.1 EV Extend Corporation Information

7.27.2 EV Extend Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 EV Extend Home Backup Power System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 EV Extend Products Offered

7.27.5 EV Extend Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home Backup Power System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home Backup Power System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home Backup Power System Distributors

8.3 Home Backup Power System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home Backup Power System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home Backup Power System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home Backup Power System Distributors

8.5 Home Backup Power System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361688/home-backup-power-system

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States