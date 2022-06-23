DNA Sequencing Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Sequencing Platforms in global, including the following market information:
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five DNA Sequencing Platforms companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA Sequencing Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DNA Microarray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DNA Sequencing Platforms include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, 454 Life Sciences Corporation, BGI, Appreciate the Beauty of Life and Helicos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DNA Sequencing Platforms manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DNA Microarray
DNA Genotyping
Others
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic Research Institution
Medical Research Institute
Other
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA Sequencing Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA Sequencing Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DNA Sequencing Platforms sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies DNA Sequencing Platforms sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Beckman Coulter
454 Life Sciences Corporation
BGI
Appreciate the Beauty of Life
Helicos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA Sequencing Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DNA Sequencing Platforms Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Sequencing Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DNA Sequencing Platforms Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Sequencing Platforms Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA Sequencing Platforms Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Sequencing Platforms Companies
4 S
