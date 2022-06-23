High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The high-temperature insulating ceramic fiber material market is driven by growing demand in various end-use industries. Depending on the type, the ceramic fiber sector may experience significant growth over the forecast period. The market growth in this area can be attributed to its superior properties, including its low weight and flexibility of ceramic fibers, and its ability to reduce emissions levels to a large extent due to its excellent chemical stability at high temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material in global, including the following market information:
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
6000C-11000C (1112?F-2012?F) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material include Morgan Advanced Materials, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, RHI Magnesita, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, ETEX, Calderys and Unifrax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
6000C-11000C (1112?F-2012?F)
11000C-15000C (2012?F-2732?F)
15000C-17000C (2732?F-3092?F)
17000C and above (3092?F)
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical
Ceramic
Glass
Aluminum
Iron and Steel
Others
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morgan Advanced Materials
Luyang Energy-Saving Materials
RHI Magnesita
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
ETEX
Calderys
Unifrax
