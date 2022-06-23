Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal imaging driving assistant system is a system to help the driver in the driving process. When designed with a safe human-machine interface, they should increase car safety and more generally road safety.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Un-cooled Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System include Bosch, HELLA, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, Continental, Delphi, Denso and Gentex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Un-cooled Type

Cooled Type

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicles

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

HELLA

Valeo

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Gentex

Harman International

Hyundai Mobis

Magna

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 T

