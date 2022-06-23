Logistics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Logistics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Logistics Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Logistics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Logistics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Logistics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Logistics Market Segment by Type

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Logistics Market Segment by Application

Healthcare

Consumer Goods – perishables

Consumer Goods – non-perishables

Technology

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

The report on the Logistics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

UPS

FedEx Logistics

C.H. Robinson

DHL

XPO Logistics Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport

Expeditors International

Penske Logistics

Ryder

Lineage Logistics

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Logistics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Logistics Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Logistics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Logistics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Logistics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Logistics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Logistics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Logistics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Logistics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Logistics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Logistics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Logistics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Logistics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Logistics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Logistics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Logistics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Logistics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 UPS

7.1.1 UPS Company Details

7.1.2 UPS Business Overview

7.1.3 UPS Logistics Introduction

7.1.4 UPS Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 UPS Recent Development

7.2 FedEx Logistics

7.2.1 FedEx Logistics Company Details

7.2.2 FedEx Logistics Business Overview

7.2.3 FedEx Logistics Logistics Introduction

7.2.4 FedEx Logistics Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 FedEx Logistics Recent Development

7.3 C.H. Robinson

7.3.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

7.3.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

7.3.3 C.H. Robinson Logistics Introduction

7.3.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

7.4 DHL

7.4.1 DHL Company Details

7.4.2 DHL Business Overview

7.4.3 DHL Logistics Introduction

7.4.4 DHL Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 DHL Recent Development

7.5 XPO Logistics Inc.

7.5.1 XPO Logistics Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 XPO Logistics Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 XPO Logistics Inc. Logistics Introduction

7.5.4 XPO Logistics Inc. Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 XPO Logistics Inc. Recent Development

7.6 J.B. Hunt Transport

7.6.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Company Details

7.6.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Business Overview

7.6.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Logistics Introduction

7.6.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Recent Development

7.7 Expeditors International

7.7.1 Expeditors International Company Details

7.7.2 Expeditors International Business Overview

7.7.3 Expeditors International Logistics Introduction

7.7.4 Expeditors International Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Expeditors International Recent Development

7.8 Penske Logistics

7.8.1 Penske Logistics Company Details

7.8.2 Penske Logistics Business Overview

7.8.3 Penske Logistics Logistics Introduction

7.8.4 Penske Logistics Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Penske Logistics Recent Development

7.9 Ryder

7.9.1 Ryder Company Details

7.9.2 Ryder Business Overview

7.9.3 Ryder Logistics Introduction

7.9.4 Ryder Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ryder Recent Development

7.10 Lineage Logistics

7.10.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

7.10.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview

7.10.3 Lineage Logistics Logistics Introduction

7.10.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Logistics Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

