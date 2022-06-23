Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Gear Position Sensor is a car part that monitors your shift rail's position inside your vehicle's gearbox. It was developed to observe, supervise, and inspect the position of the shift rail (detecting selection of up to five gears) through a combination of two or three sensors like it in each transmission. Many modern automobiles include these sensors that send info that's important to the overall operation of your control modules. Changing gearshift variables will affect your gear position sensor (also known as GPS but not to be confused with the Global Positioning System)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gear Position Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Gear Position Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Gear Position Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic transmission Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Gear Position Sensor include Continental, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, TE Connectivity and ZF Friedrichshafen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Gear Position Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic transmission

Manual transmission

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Gear Position Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Gear Position Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Gear Position Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Gear Position Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Gear Position Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Gear Position Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Gear Position Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Gear Position Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Gear Position

