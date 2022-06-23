Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart Cockpit Solutions is a next-generation solution that realizes a future for automotive society, combining advanced technology in the fields of Connected Technology, Safety and Information, HMI (Human Machine Interface) and Sound. It provides a comfortable and convenient travel space and safe and secure driving support, seamlessly connecting lifestyle and travel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Smart Cockpit in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Smart Cockpit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instrument Cluster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Smart Cockpit include Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion and Magneti Marelli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Smart Cockpit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Instrument Cluster
Infotainment & Telematics
HUD
Other
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Economic Passenger Cars
Mid-Price Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Smart Cockpit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Smart Cockpit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Valeo S.A.
DENSO Corporation
Continental
Visteon
Harman International
Alpine Electronics Inc
Clarion
Magneti Marelli
Desay SV
Yazaki Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc
Luxoft Holding, Inc
Synaptics Incorporated
Rightware
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Smart Cockpit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Smart Cockpit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Smart Cockpit Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Cockpit Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Smart Cockpit Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Cockpit Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
