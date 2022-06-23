Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Cockpit Solutions is a next-generation solution that realizes a future for automotive society, combining advanced technology in the fields of Connected Technology, Safety and Information, HMI (Human Machine Interface) and Sound. It provides a comfortable and convenient travel space and safe and secure driving support, seamlessly connecting lifestyle and travel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Smart Cockpit in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Smart Cockpit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instrument Cluster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Smart Cockpit include Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion and Magneti Marelli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Smart Cockpit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment & Telematics

HUD

Other

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Price Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Smart Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Smart Cockpit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Smart Cockpit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Valeo S.A.

DENSO Corporation

Continental

Visteon

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc

Clarion

Magneti Marelli

Desay SV

Yazaki Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Rightware

