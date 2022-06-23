Truck Rental and Leasing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Truck leasing industry consists of Truck and trailer rentals, truck and trailer leases, other vehicle and equipment rentals and leases and other services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Rental and Leasing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7161710/global-truck-rental-leasing-forecast-2022-2028-64

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Truck Rental and Leasing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Duty Trucks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Truck Rental and Leasing include Paccar, Penske, Ryder, The Larson Group, Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental, Kris-Way Truck Leasing, TEC Equipment, Inc, DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc and PEMA GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Truck Rental and Leasing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Duty Trucks

Medium Duty Trucks

Heavy Duty Trucks

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Leasing

Enterprise Leasing

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Truck Rental and Leasing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Truck Rental and Leasing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Paccar

Penske

Ryder

The Larson Group

Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental

Kris-Way Truck Leasing

TEC Equipment, Inc

DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc

PEMA GmbH

Hertz

Thrifty

Europcar

Avis

Idealease Inc

Budget

NIPPON RENT-A-CAR

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-truck-rental-leasing-forecast-2022-2028-64-7161710

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Rental and Leasing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Truck Rental and Leasing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Truck Rental and Leasing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Truck Rental and Leasing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Rental and Leasing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Truck Rental and Leasing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Truck Rental and Leasing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Rental and Leasing Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-truck-rental-leasing-forecast-2022-2028-64-7161710

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

