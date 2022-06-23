Automotive Closure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Closure refers to ?closures? or ?hang-on parts? in one Automotive. These include not only highly style-sensitive components such as doors, trunks, tailgates and hoods, but also a variety of crash management parts like door impact beams and structural parts like roofs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Closure in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Closure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7161860/global-automotive-closure-forecast-2022-2028-886
Global Automotive Closure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Closure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Closure market was valued at 17300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Closure include Continental, Denso, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Johnson Electric, NIDEC, Robert Bosch, Panasonic and Delphi Automotive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Closure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Closure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Closure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Doors
Windows
Sunroof
Tailgate
Engine Hoods
Others
Global Automotive Closure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Closure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Closure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Closure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Closure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Closure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Closure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Closure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental
Denso
Magna International
Aisin Seiki
Johnson Electric
NIDEC
Robert Bosch
Panasonic
Delphi Automotive
Mitsuba
Valeo
Hella
Visteon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Closure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Closure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Closure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Closure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Closure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Closure Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Closure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Closure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Closure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Closure Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Closure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Closure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Closure Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Closure Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Closure Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Closure Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Closure Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Closure Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Closure Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Automotive Door Closure Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Automotive Closure Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition