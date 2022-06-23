Video Vehicle Detector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Vehicle Detector in global, including the following market information:

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Video Vehicle Detector companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Vehicle Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Image Acquisition Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Vehicle Detector include Citilog SA, Efkon AG, FLIR Intelligent Transportation Systems, Image Sensing Systems Inc., INIT Innovation In Traffic Systems, ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LeddarTech Inc. and Q-Free ASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Video Vehicle Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Image Acquisition Module

Image Preprocessing

Image Segmentation Module

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Expressway

City Road

Others

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Vehicle Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Vehicle Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Video Vehicle Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Video Vehicle Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Citilog SA

Efkon AG

FLIR Intelligent Transportation Systems

Image Sensing Systems Inc.

INIT Innovation In Traffic Systems

ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

LeddarTech Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Sanef ITS Technologies

Siemens AG

SpeedInfo, Inc.

SWARCO TRAFFIC SYSTEMS GmbH

Tacel Ltd.

TransCore Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Vehicle Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Vehicle Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Vehicle Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Vehicle Detector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Vehicle Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Video Vehicle Detector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Video Vehicle Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Vehicle Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Video Vehicle Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Vehicle Detector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Vehicle Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Vehicle Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

