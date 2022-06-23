Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Engine Glow Plugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Engine Glow Plugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Glow Plugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Engine Glow Plugs include Volkswagen AG, DENSO, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), NGK Spark Plugs, BorgWarner, Bosch, Valeo, Toyota and General Motors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Engine Glow Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Glow Plugs
Ceramic Glow Plugs
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehiclses
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Engine Glow Plugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Engine Glow Plugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Engine Glow Plugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Engine Glow Plugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Volkswagen AG
DENSO
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
NGK Spark Plugs
BorgWarner
Bosch
Valeo
Toyota
General Motors
BMW
Hyundai Motor
Mitsubishi Motors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Engine Glow Plugs Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
