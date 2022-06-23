Transmission Output Shaft Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transmission Output Shaft in global, including the following market information:

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Transmission Output Shaft companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transmission Output Shaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mild Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transmission Output Shaft include Bharat Forge, Hirschvogel Automotive Group, Ibara Seiki Co., Ltd., ITO NC Kogyo, Linamar, Mitsuboshi, Ohchi Forging, Univance and IFA Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transmission Output Shaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mild Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transmission Output Shaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transmission Output Shaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transmission Output Shaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Transmission Output Shaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bharat Forge

Hirschvogel Automotive Group

Ibara Seiki Co., Ltd.

ITO NC Kogyo

Linamar

Mitsuboshi

Ohchi Forging

Univance

IFA Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transmission Output Shaft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transmission Output Shaft Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transmission Output Shaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transmission Output Shaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transmission Output Shaft Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transmission Output Shaft Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transmission Output Shaft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transmission Output Shaft Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transmission Output Shaft Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transmission Output Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transmission Output Shaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transmission Output Shaft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transmission Output Shaft Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transmission Output Shaft Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transmission Output Shaf

