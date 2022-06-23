Automotive Engine Fastener Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Engine Fastener in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Engine Fastener market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bolts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Engine Fastener include W?rth, Araymond, ITW, KAMAX, STANLEY, Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, LISI and NORMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Engine Fastener companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bolts
Nuts
Screws
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gasoline Engine
Diesel Engine
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Engine Fastener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Engine Fastener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
W?rth
Araymond
ITW
KAMAX
STANLEY
Aoyama Seisakusho
Meidoh
LISI
NORMA
Nifco
Meira
Boltun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Engine Fastener Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Engine Fastener Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Engine Fastener Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Engine Fastener Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Engine Fastener Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Engine Fastener Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Engine Fastener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Engine Fastener Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Fastener Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Engine Fastener Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Fastener Companies
