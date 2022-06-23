Automotive Steer Axle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Steer Axle in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Steer Axle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Steer Axle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Front Steer Axle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Steer Axle include AAM, Meritor, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, HANDE Axle, BENTELER, Sichuan Jian'an and KOFCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Steer Axle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Front Steer Axle
Rear Steer Axle
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Steer Axle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Steer Axle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Steer Axle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Steer Axle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AAM
Meritor
DANA
ZF
PRESS KOGYO
HANDE Axle
BENTELER
Sichuan Jian'an
KOFCO
Gestamp
Shandong Heavy Industry
Hyundai Dymos
Magneti Marelli
SINOTRUK
Hyundai WIA
SAF-HOLLAND
SG Automotive
IJT Technology Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Steer Axle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Steer Axle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Steer Axle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Steer Axle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Steer Axle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Steer Axle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Steer Axle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Steer Axle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Steer Axle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Steer Axle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Steer Axle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Steer Axle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Steer Axle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Steer Axle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Steer Axle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
