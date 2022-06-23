Pinion & Rack Steering System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pinion & Rack Steering System in global, including the following market information:

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pinion & Rack Steering System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pinion & Rack Steering System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pinion & Rack Steering System include JTEKT, Bosch, NSK, Nexteer, ZF TRW, Hyundai Mobis, Showa Corporation, Thyssenkrupp and Mando. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pinion & Rack Steering System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical System

Hydraulic System

Electric System

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pinion & Rack Steering System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pinion & Rack Steering System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pinion & Rack Steering System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pinion & Rack Steering System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF TRW

Hyundai Mobis

Showa Corporation

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pinion & Rack Steering System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pinion & Rack Steering System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pinion & Rack Steering System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pinion & Rack Steering System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pinion & Rack Steering System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pinion & Rack Steering System Companies

